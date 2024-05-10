Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 30.95% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of Excel Realty N Infra reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.95% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 60.67% to Rs 2.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.580.84 -31 2.586.56 -61 OPM %-172.41-294.05 --81.01-48.63 - PBDT0.20-2.25 LP 1.32-2.48 LP PBT0.15-2.29 LP 1.15-2.67 LP NP0.17-1.93 LP 0.97-0.33 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Excel Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Excel Industries standalone net profit declines 84.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Excel Industries receives notice from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board

Ajmera Realty &amp; Infra India consolidated net profit rises 90.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Ajmera Realty &amp; Infra India consolidated net profit rises 186.47% in the December 2023 quarter

The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit declines 72.99% in the March 2024 quarter

PCS Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 143.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit declines 98.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 49.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story