The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit declines 72.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.32% to Rs 86.49 crore

Net profit of The Investment Trust of India declined 72.99% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 86.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.48% to Rs 18.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.43% to Rs 287.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 301.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

