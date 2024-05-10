Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit declines 72.99% in the March 2024 quarter

The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit declines 72.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 10.32% to Rs 86.49 crore

Net profit of The Investment Trust of India declined 72.99% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 86.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.48% to Rs 18.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.43% to Rs 287.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 301.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales86.4978.40 10 287.73301.07 -4 OPM %25.9519.59 -17.846.90 - PBDT19.2519.27 0 47.7333.61 42 PBT16.1015.75 2 36.3121.82 66 NP3.5213.03 -73 18.5711.50 61

First Published: May 10 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

