Dollar index at two week low following newly sworn-in President Trump's speech

Dollar index pulled back sharply in the previous session to edge below 108 mark for a brief period before rebounding back. The index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies eased to a two-week low and off recent two year peaks tracking lower yields. US benchmark treasury yields dropped below 4.6% following Donald Trump speech after he was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States (US). The greenback weakened during his speech as he set aside his aggressive tariff policies, which could stoke inflation and prevent the Federal Reserve (Fed) from easing policy. Currently, DXY is quoting at 108.21, down almost 1% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News