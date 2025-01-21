Oberoi Realty PAT soars 72% YoY to Rs 618-cr in Q3 FY25

The real estate developer's consolidated net profit surged 71.70% to Rs 618.38 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 360.15 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations climbed 33.92% to Rs 1,411.08 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,053.64 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax during the quarter stood at Rs 810.28 crore, registering a growth of 69.04% from Rs 479.33 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA was at Rs 10.15 crore in the December quarter 2025, down 4.15% as against Rs 10.59 crore posted in Q3 FY24. EBITDA marginally reduced to 83% in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 93% posted in Q3 FY24.

Vikas Oberoi, chairman & MD, Oberoi Realty, said, Indian economy has continued to grow across sectors, with the luxury real estate market being one of the key beneficiaries. At Oberoi Realty, we are delighted to announce another healthy quarter, driven by tremendous response to our first phase launch at Oberoi Garden City, Thane.

The demand for premium and bespoke residences continues to be robust, and our luxury homes are setting new benchmarks in design and quality. With a strong portfolio of upcoming projects, and strategic land acquisitions, we stand well-positioned to meet the rising demand and foster long-term profitable growth."

Meanwhile, the company announced a third interim dividend for the current financial year of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each. The firm has fixed January 24 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the said interim dividend. The dividend shall be paid starting February 10, the company said.

Further, the holding company has completed the acquisition of Nirmal Lifestyle Realty (NLRPL) under the provision of insolvency and bankruptcy code 2016. NLRPL accordingly becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company with effect from 7 November 2024.

Shares of Oberoi Realty tumbled 8.29% to currently trade at Rs 1,835.50 on the BSE.

