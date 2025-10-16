Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index seen vulnerable near one-week low

Dollar index seen vulnerable near one-week low

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index continues to loiter under 99 mark on growing optimism of Federal rate cut, escalating US-China trade tensions and the prolonged US government shutdown. Feds Powell said on Tuesday that a sharp slowdown in hiring poses a growing risk to the US economy, suggesting that the US central bank will likely cut its key interest rate twice more this year. Meanwhile, US-China trade tensions reignited in recent weeks after the US broadened tech restrictions and China outlined tighter export controls on rare earths could continue to exert pressure on the greenback. The dollar index that measures the greenback against basket of currencies is quoting at 98.34, down 0.2% on the day and at a one-week low. Also, the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note held around 4.02% on Thursday, hovering near its lowest levels since April.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty tad above 24,450; consumer durables share advance

RBI guv stays neutral with cautious approach even as some member suggest shift to accommodative stance, notes RBI minutes

Wall Street Volatility Amid Earnings, Trade Concerns; Gold and Tech Stocks Soar

Rubicon Research jumps on debut

Canara Robeco Asset Management climbs on debut

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story