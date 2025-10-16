Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rubicon Research jumps on debut

Rubicon Research jumps on debut

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Rubicon Research were currently trading at Rs 599.70 at 10:05 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 23.65% as compared with the issue price of Rs 485.

The stock was listed at Rs 620.10, exhibiting a premium of 27.86% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 620.10 and a low of 599.60. On the BSE, over 6.31 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Rubicon Research was subscribed 103.90 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 October 2025 and it closed on 13 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 461 to 485 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 877.49 crore by corporate promoter General Atlantic Singapore RR.

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 310 crore for the repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, with the remaining amount allocated towards funding inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 12,04,07,506 equity shares, aggregating to 77.97% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 62.10%.

Rubicon Research is a pharmaceutical player developing, manufacturing, and commercializing differentiated formulations, with a primary emphasis on regulated markets, particularly the United States. The company derives most of its revenue from the US market, which accounted for 99.5% of total revenue in Q1 FY26. Of this, 75.15% of product sales were through its own distribution channel, while 24.85% were via third-party partners.

As of March 31, 2025, the portfolio comprised 66 commercialized products. In FY25, nine of its products each held over 25% share in value in the US market. By June 2025, its commercialization rate in the US reached 86.4%, with 70 commercialized products out of 81 active Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) and New Drug Application (NDA) approvals granted by the US FDA. This high commercialization rate enables more effective monetization of product development investments.

Ahead of the IPO, Rubicon Research, on 8 October 2025, raised Rs 619.08 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.27 crore shares at Rs 485 each to 32 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 43.30 crore and sales of Rs 352.49 crore for the three months ended on 30th June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canara Robeco Asset Management climbs on debut

Volumes spurt at Adani Power Ltd counter

Ola Electric soars after foraying into Rs 1 lakh crore battery storage market

Angel One Q2 PAT tanks 50% YoY to Rs 212 cr

Rama Phosphates jumps about 11% in two days on strong Q2 numbers

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story