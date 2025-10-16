Nifty tad above 24,450; consumer durables share advance

The frontline benchmarks continued to trade with modest gains in the mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded a tad above the 24,450 mark, while consumer durables stocks advanced after declining in past trading sessions.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 446.37 points or 0.54% to 83,051.80. The Nifty 50 index rose 130.95 points or 0.52% to 25,452.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.32% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.54%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,370 shares rose and 1,496 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: Midwest received bids for 1,33,35,000 shares as against 31,17,460 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:06 IST on Wednesday (1 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.33 times. The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (15 October 2025) and it will close on Friday (17 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,014 and Rs 1,065 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 14 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index added 1.01% to 38,578.55. The index rose 3.97% in the past trading session.

Whirlpool of India (up 4.16%), Titan Company (up 2.57%), Amber Enterprises India (up 1.87%), Bata India (up 1.79%) and Kajaria Ceramics (up 1.41%) Blue Star (up 1.41%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 1.22%), Cera Sanitaryware (up 0.33%) rose. On the other hand, V-Guard Industries (down 0.51%), Century Plyboards (India) (down 0.42%) and Havells India (down 0.4%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Ola Electric Mobility jumped 4.98% after the company announced its foray into Indias Rs 1 lakh crore Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) market with the launch of Ola Shakti, its first residential energy storage product. Angel One rose 2.62%. The companys consolidated net profit dropped 49.98% to Rs 211.73 crore on a 20.56% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,204.20 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Global Markets: Asian market traded higher on Thursday, led by South Koreas Kospi index, which touched a record high during the session. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its 2025 growth forecast for South Korea to 0.9% from 0.8% in its October outlook, while also upgrading its projection for global economic growth. The IMF said the impact of U.S. tariffs remained at the modest end of the range, citing the private sectors agility in front-loading imports and reorganizing supply chains, the signing of new U.S. trade deals, and the overall openness of the global trading system as key supporting factors.