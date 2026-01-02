Dollar index trades on a softer note under 98 mark

The dollar index lost ground at the start of the New Year, easing under 98 mark weighed down by policy uncertainty following President Donald Trumps tariff measures. US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and unemployment rate data to be published next week could offer some hints about the health of the labour market and the US interest rate this year. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 97.95, down 0.10% on the day after having shed about 9% last year.

