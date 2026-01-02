Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Remsons Industries rises on securing Rs 60-cr order from CV OEM

Remsons Industries rises on securing Rs 60-cr order from CV OEM

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Remsons Industries added 1.78% to Rs 123 after it has secured a Rs 60-crore order from a leading domestic commercial vehicle (CV) OEM.

The contract is for the supply of gear shifters with push-pull cables, with supplies set to begin from Q1 FY27. The order will be executed over a 60-month period, the company said.

The order has been awarded by an Indian entity and is domestic in nature. Remsons Industries added that neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

The companyss consolidated net profit jumped 29.7% to Rs 4.06 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 3.13 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 26.6% year on year to Rs 115.59 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

