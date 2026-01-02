Indian Bank jumps as total deposits climb 13% YoY to Rs 7.90 lakh crore in Q3

Indian Bank added 2.16% to Rs 850.50 after the company's total deposits jumped 12.5% to Rs 7.90 lakh crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 7.02 lakh crore as of 31 December 2024.

Gross advances increased 14.5% to Rs 6.40 lakh crore as of 31 December 2025 as against Rs 5.59 lakh crore as of 31 December 2024.

The banks total business grew 13.4% to Rs 14.30 lakh crore as of 31 December 2025 as against Rs 12.61 lakh crore as of 31 December 2024.

CASA deposits rose 19.4% year on year (YoY) to Rs 0.43 lakh crore as of 31 December 2025. However, the CASA (domestic) ratio moderated to 39.02%, compared with 40% in the corresponding period last year.