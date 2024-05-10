Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar Index Weakens On Signs Of Cooling US Labour Market

Dollar Index Weakens On Signs Of Cooling US Labour Market

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index futures came under pressure and are trading at around 105.20 on Friday morning in Asia following a sharp slump in the previous session after US data showed higher than expected weekly jobless claims that could prompt the central bank to do away with higher interest rates. US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 4 rose to 231K from the previous week of 209K, higher than the market consensus of 210K. Currently, the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 105.18, 0.07% on the day. Investors await further cues from Fed speakers due to speak late in the global day to gain clarity on the path for interest rates. Among the basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are quoting marginally lower at $1.0791 and $1.2520 respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Dollar Index Slips Below 104 Mark; Fed Minutes, US CPI Awaited

Dollar Index Strengthens Grip Over 104 Mark; FOMC In Focus

Dollar Index Stays Muted Ahead Of Crucial US Inflation Data

DXY Dips To Over One- Month Low On Powell Comments; ADP Jobs Report Weaker Than Expected

Dollar Index Takes Charge Above 104 Mark

Mahanagar Gas

Volumes jump at Jindal Stainless Ltd counter

Brigade Group to develop residential project on Old Madras Road, Bengaluru

Nifty climbs above 22,050; FMCG shares advance

Intellect Design Arena drops after Q4 PAT slides 7% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story