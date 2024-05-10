Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Jindal Stainless Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Jindal Stainless Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jindal Stainless Ltd saw volume of 9.13 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 65278 shares

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Abbott India Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 May 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Jindal Stainless Ltd saw volume of 9.13 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 65278 shares. The stock dropped 0.82% to Rs.674.05. Volumes stood at 69807 shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 9835 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2005 shares. The stock gained 6.21% to Rs.2,079.80. Volumes stood at 3935 shares in the last session.

Abbott India Ltd registered volume of 1236 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 320 shares. The stock rose 2.82% to Rs.26,277.35. Volumes stood at 719 shares in the last session.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd registered volume of 89123 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25646 shares. The stock slipped 13.05% to Rs.889.60. Volumes stood at 29446 shares in the last session.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd notched up volume of 36075 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15242 shares. The stock slipped 0.82% to Rs.1,319.00. Volumes stood at 17667 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Jindal Stainless partners with JBM Auto

Shyam Metalics gains on capacity expansion in Odisha plant

Intellect completes implementation of DTB platform for Jordan Kuwait Bank

Intellect Design Arena appoints Rajesh Mehta to its Growth Advisory Board

CARE Ratings reaffirms credit ratings of Jindal Stainless with 'stable' outlook

Nifty climbs above 22,050; FMCG shares advance

Intellect Design Arena drops after Q4 PAT slides 7% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Auto shares gain

FMCG shares rise

Abbott India edges higher after board OKs dividend of Rs 410/share; Q4 PAT rises 24% YoY

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story