Intellect Design Arena drops after Q4 PAT slides 7% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Intellect Design Arena tumbled 13.67% to Rs 883.25 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 6.59% to Rs 85 crore as compared with Rs 91 crore in Q4 FY23.

Total revenue fell 1.45% YoY to Rs 612 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit is without considering one-off exceptional item of MAT credit write-off of Rs 12.51 crore in Q4 FY24.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 48.54% to Rs 122.04 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 237.17 crore posted in same quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 137 crore in Q4 FY24, registering the growth of 4.2% as compared with Rs 143 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Platform revenue for Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 56 crore as against Rs 114 crore in Q4 FY23, (down 53.51%) License linked revenue (License + Platform + AMC) declined 7.81% to Rs 307 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 333 crore in Q4 FY23, while license revenue grew by 18% YoY to Rs 134 crore and AMC revenue increased 11% YoY to Rs 118 crore in Q4 FY24.

In Q4 FY24, collections stood at Rs 570 crore.

Research & engineering expenses jumped 8.82% to Rs 50.71 crore during the quarter from Rs 46.60 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.87% to Rs 333.69 crore on 12.25% increase in total income to Rs 2,521.13 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Arun Jain, chairman and managing director, Intellect Design Arena, said, eMACH.ai is a very foundational and disruptive suite to dramatically simplify Banking and Insurance technology world especially for Transforming Core banking, Lending, Wealth, Corporate, Trade and Underwriting platforms. Zip coded 329 Microservices, 535 events and over 1757 APIs is the most comprehensive Open Finance Vault for designing customer desirability-based solutions vs traditional product pivoted solutions.

iTurmeric, the Codeless platform helps in composing and integrating the signature solutions using zip coded Microservices, API and Events in less than half the time and half the efforts. Purple Fabric has moved the needle of AI to Enterprise Connected Intelligence. The platform connected 5 rich knowledge banks from Structured Data, Document Knowledge, Operations Knowledge, Regulatory Knowledge.

And Market Knowledge to Expert Agents or Co-pilots using 8 Intellect Proprietary technologies and models with customer chosen Generative AI Models safely within Enterprise IT ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per share of face value of Rs 5 each on the equity shares for the financial year 2023- 2024.

Intellect Design Arena has a comprehensive portfolio of products across Global Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Risk & Treasury Management, Global Transaction Banking and Insurance and is engaged in the business of software development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News