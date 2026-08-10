DPIIT inks pacts with key industry leaders to support startups

The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) has inked pacts with Cashfree Payments, Darwin Dynamics, Vultr India, Cars24, and the Council for Startup India to support startups, an official statement said. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cashfree Payments India, eligible startups will receive access to secure and scalable payment and payout solutions, identity verification and risk management services, along with preferential onboarding support and commercial benefits. Similarly, the pact with Darwin Dynamics aims at supporting capacity-building programmes and promoting innovation in strategic sectors including clean energy, green hydrogen, artificial intelligence, climate technologies and advanced manufacturing.

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