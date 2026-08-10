Gold rises ₹85 on MCX, silver jumps ₹2,033 on soft US inflation data

Gold and silver were supported by soft US inflation data, a fall in crude oil prices and easing expectations of further interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The precious metals showed a mixed trend on Monday.

In the domestic market, gold recovered after a weak opening, while silver traded higher. In the global market, gold slipped after opening firm, while silver retained its gains.

On Comex, gold was trading near $4,400 per ounce, while silver was around $63.70 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,51,900 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,33,500 per kg.

Gold recovers after weak start

Gold futures opened lower on MCX. The benchmark October gold contract opened at ₹1,51,793 per 10 gram, down ₹27 from the previous close of ₹1,51,820.

However, at the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,51,905, up ₹ 85. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,51,947 and a low of ₹1,51,461. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779.

Silver gains

Silver futures opened higher. The benchmark September silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,31,799 per kg, up ₹333 from the previous close of ₹2,31,466.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,33,499, up ₹2,033. During the session, it touched a high of ₹2,33,618 and a low of ₹2,31,660. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.

Gold slips after firm start in global market; silver rises

In the international market, gold futures were trading lower, while silver futures gained.

On Comex, gold opened at $4,400 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,399.70 per ounce. At the time of writing, gold was trading at $4,389.60 per ounce, down $10.10. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce.

Comex silver futures opened at $63.80 per ounce. The previous closing price was $63.49. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $63.70 per ounce, up $0.21. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce.

MCX, Comex prices