Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 0.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 7672.70 croreNet profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 0.90% to Rs 1392.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1405.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 7672.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6738.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7672.706738.40 14 OPM %27.7630.60 -PBDT2263.202203.30 3 PBT1882.601850.00 2 NP1392.401405.00 -1
