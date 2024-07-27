Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit rises 81.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit rises 81.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.75% to Rs 1754.70 crore

Net profit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures rose 81.86% to Rs 348.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 191.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 1754.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1707.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1754.701707.82 3 OPM %45.0230.53 -PBDT705.28409.12 72 PBT587.75294.05 100 NP348.54191.65 82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NITI Aayog meet: Chhattisgarh CM Sai pitches for skill-based education, AI

LIVE: Gujarat to set up GRIT think-tank on lines of NITI Aayog, says CM Patel

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 1: China wins first Gold medal; Bopanna's match delayed

NCRTC rolls out new features on RRTS Connect app including ticket booking

D Raja justifies INDIA bloc CMs boycotting NITI Aayog meet, blames Centre

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story