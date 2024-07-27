ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.15% to Rs 44581.65 crore

Net profit of ICICI Bank rose 9.96% to Rs 11695.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10636.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 20.15% to Rs 44581.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37105.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.44581.6537105.8934.0842.3216818.2614565.6716818.2614565.6711695.8410636.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp