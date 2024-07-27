SBFC Finance consolidated net profit rises 68.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.56% to Rs 287.33 croreNet profit of SBFC Finance rose 68.00% to Rs 78.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.56% to Rs 287.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 223.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales287.33223.50 29 OPM %70.9668.98 -PBDT109.1465.90 66 PBT105.3862.78 68 NP78.9146.97 68
