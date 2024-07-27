SBFC Finance consolidated net profit rises 68.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.56% to Rs 287.33 crore

Net profit of SBFC Finance rose 68.00% to Rs 78.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.56% to Rs 287.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 223.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.287.33223.5070.9668.98109.1465.90105.3862.7878.9146.97

