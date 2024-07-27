Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBFC Finance consolidated net profit rises 68.00% in the June 2024 quarter

SBFC Finance consolidated net profit rises 68.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 28.56% to Rs 287.33 crore

Net profit of SBFC Finance rose 68.00% to Rs 78.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.56% to Rs 287.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 223.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales287.33223.50 29 OPM %70.9668.98 -PBDT109.1465.90 66 PBT105.3862.78 68 NP78.9146.97 68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NITI Aayog meet: Chhattisgarh CM Sai pitches for skill-based education, AI

LIVE: Gujarat to set up GRIT think-tank on lines of NITI Aayog, says CM Patel

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 1: China wins first Gold medal; Bopanna's match delayed

NCRTC rolls out new features on RRTS Connect app including ticket booking

D Raja justifies INDIA bloc CMs boycotting NITI Aayog meet, blames Centre

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story