NTPC consolidated net profit rises 12.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.64% to Rs 48520.57 croreNet profit of NTPC rose 12.33% to Rs 5474.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4873.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.64% to Rs 48520.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43075.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales48520.5743075.09 13 OPM %27.6828.81 -PBDT11488.4710482.55 10 PBT7284.276661.27 9 NP5474.144873.24 12
