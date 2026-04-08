Dredging Corp jumps after inking MoU with Colombo Dockyard

Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) jumped 7.46% to Rs 902.10 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Colombo Dockyard PLC, marking a major milestone in strengthening maritime cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

The agreement brings together DCILs dredging fleet and operational expertise with Colombo Dockyards ship repair and shipbuilding infrastructure to deliver cost-effective and timely solutions across vessel maintenance, repair, retrofitting, and shipbuilding.

Under the agreement, both companies will provide comprehensive ship repair and dry-docking services for DCILs fleet. The partnership also includes joint exploration of shipbuilding opportunities, particularly in specialized dredgers and offshore support vessels.

Captain S. Divakar, managing director & CEO of DCIL, stated, This MoU reflects our commitment to operational excellence, fleet modernization, and expanding regional partnerships. By collaborating with Colombo Dockyard, we aim to enhance the lifecycle efficiency of our fleet while exploring new opportunities in shipbuilding and offshore support vessels.