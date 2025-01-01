Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 240.82 points or 0.36% at 68020.32 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 3.59%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.49%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.89%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 1.38%),Inox Wind Ltd (up 1.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 1.32%), Hitachi Energy India Ltd (up 0.95%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.67%), Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 0.63%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.55%).

On the other hand, Thermax Ltd (down 1.77%), Cummins India Ltd (down 1.58%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (down 1.15%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 253.62 or 0.46% at 55434.22.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 1.16 points or 0.01% at 15958.62.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.8 points or 0.07% at 23629.

The BSE Sensex index was down 69.69 points or 0.09% at 78069.32.

On BSE,2092 shares were trading in green, 904 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

