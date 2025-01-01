Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 56.43 points or 0.38% at 14968.41 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, BMW Industries Ltd (up 6.48%), Ideaforge Technology Ltd (up 5.75%),Indo Tech Transformers Ltd (up 5%),SEPC Ltd (up 4.24%),Shilchar Technologies Ltd (up 4.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Roto Pumps Ltd (up 4.1%), Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 3.59%), DCX Systems Ltd (up 3.31%), Borosil Renewables Ltd (up 2.86%), and VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (up 2.82%).

On the other hand, Jindal Saw Ltd (down 3.19%), Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (down 3.17%), and Escorts Kubota Ltd (down 2.83%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 253.62 or 0.46% at 55434.22.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 1.16 points or 0.01% at 15958.62.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.8 points or 0.07% at 23629.

The BSE Sensex index was down 69.69 points or 0.09% at 78069.32.

On BSE,2092 shares were trading in green, 904 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

