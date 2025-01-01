Kalpataru Projects bags contracts worth Rs 1,011 crore

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) announced that the company and its international subsidiaries have received new orders worth Rs 1,011 crore.

The company bagged orders in the transmission & distribution (T&D) business in the overseas market, orders in the railway business in India, and orders in the buildings & factories (B&F) business in India.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of Kalpataru Projects International, said, We are pleased with the strong momentum in order inflows, which has significantly strengthened our order book, with YTD inflows now exceeding Rs 17,300 crore. Notably, 85% of these orders come from our core T&D and B&F businesses.

The T&D business has grown steadily in the last three quarters, while the B&F business has strengthened its leadership with new and repeat orders. These achievements further bolster our confidence in achieving sustainable and profitable growth, driven by our robust expertise and leadership in the market.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is part of the Kalpataru Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in EPC and real estate. KPIL is involved in the EPC segment, mainly in the power T&D segment, railway infrastructure, and oil & gas infrastructure, and has a presence in 70 countries. KPIL has extended its reach in the European market through its subsidiary Linjemontagei Grastorp AB in Sweden and Latin America through its subsidiary Fasttel Engenharia Ltda in Brazil.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 41.2% to Rs 125.50 crore on a 9.1% increase in net sales to Rs 4,929.93 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) rose 0.16% to Rs 1,299.15 on the BSE.

