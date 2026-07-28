Dynacons Systems secures Rs 268-cr NPCI data centre infrastructure contract

Dynacons Systems & Solutions has secured an Rs 267.58-crore contract from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for augmenting data centre infrastructure.

The project entails the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of enterprise server infrastructure at NPCI's data centres, along with comprehensive maintenance and support services for a period of seven years.

The scope of work includes data centre augmentation with enterprise server infrastructure, rack and stack services, 24x7x365 OEM-backed Technical Assistance Centre (TAC) support, helpdesk services, maintenance support with spare parts, firmware and driver upgrades, operating system review and upgrade recommendations, incident management, field engineering support, coordination with OEMs for resolving critical issues, knowledge transfer services, and other related support required to maintain the infrastructure.