Dynacons Systems & Solutions has secured an order worth Rs 750.82 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for setting up and managing private cloud infrastructure across its data centres.

The scope of the project includes supply, installation, implementation, integration, maintenance and facilities management services for RBIs private cloud infrastructure. The contract is aimed at strengthening RBIs data centre capabilities and modernizing its IT infrastructure.

The execution period for the project is 5 years, providing long-term revenue visibility. The company confirmed that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related party transaction. It also stated that neither the promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in RBI in relation to this contract.