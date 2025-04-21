Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynacons Systems spurts on bagging contract from LIC worth Rs 138 crore

Dynacons Systems spurts on bagging contract from LIC worth Rs 138 crore

Image
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Dynacons Systems & Solutions surged 6.63% to Rs 1,178 after the company secured a digital workplace solutions contract from Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) worth Rs 138.44 crore.

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) added 1.22% to Rs 813 on the BSE.

The digital workplace solutions cover the supply, installation, and maintenance of desktop computers and all-in-one desktops.

Dynacons will be responsible for providing the entire IT lifecycle management, including delivering high-performance desktop systems and all-in-one computers, along with comprehensive on-site installation and long-term maintenance services.

The project aims to enhance the clients IT infrastructure and support their digital transformation initiatives across multiple locations. The project will be executed over a period of 3 years and includes post-deployment maintenance and technical support to ensure seamless operation and minimal downtime.

This project will play a key role in supporting sustainability goals. The end-to-end installation and support services, spanning the next three years, are designed to ensure these systems run at peak efficiency over the long term, reinforcing environmentally responsible practices. In addition, our buyback program for outdated systems will enable effective recycling, minimize electronic waste, and contribute to a circular economy.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions (DSSL) is an IT infrastructure company providing systems integration, networking solutions, facility management services, security solutions, and software services.

LIC has been providing life insurance in India for more than 65 years and is the largest life insurer in the country.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

