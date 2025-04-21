RailTel corp rallies on bagging Rs 20-cr order from UTI Infrastructure

RailTel Corporation of India advanced 2.29% to Rs 317 after the company announced that it had received a work order from UTI Infrastructure Technology & Services for managed cloud services worth Rs 19.84 crore.

As per the companys filing with the stock exchanges, the contract spans a duration of three years and is scheduled to be executed by 11 June 2025.

The company also clarified that the contract does not involve any related party transactions and confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

The official announcement was made on Thursday, 17 April 2025, after market hours

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported a 4.68% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 65.05 crore on a 14.85% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 767.62 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

