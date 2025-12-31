Dynacons Systems surges after bagging Rs 249 crore contract from RBI

Dynacons Systems & Solutions zoomed 13.14% to Rs 1032.60 after the company said that it has secured a software project from the Reserve Bank of India worth Rs 249.15 crore.

The contract covers the implementation, maintenance and learning services of the enterprise applications platform (EAP) software at RBI, over a period of 5 years on a consumption-based model.

Under this contract, Dynacons Systems would deliver a robust, scalable, and secure EAP solution, integrating software tools from global OEMs including IBM, Elastic, Hazelcast, JFrog, and Process.

The project scope spans all RBI Data Centres, Regional Offices, Zonal Training Centres, and subsidiaries such as ReBIT, RBIH, DICGC, and IFTAS.