Premier Energies rises after bagging Rs 2,307-cr orders

Premier Energies added 1.01% to Rs 861.65 after it has secured new orders worth Rs 2,307.30 crore during the third quarter of FY26, with execution scheduled across FY27 and FY28.

The orders were awarded by a mix of leading domestic independent power producers and other prominent customers, underscoring confidence in the companys product quality, execution capabilities and integrated manufacturing platform.

The fresh order inflows provide revenue visibility and support Premier Energies capacity expansion plans to scale solar cell capacity to 10.6 GW and solar module capacity to 11.1 GW by September 2026.

Commenting on the development, Chiranjeev Saluja, MD & CEO, Premier Energies, said: This robust order inflow underscores the trust our customers place in our manufacturing capabilities and technology roadmap. As India accelerates renewable energy deployment under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, we remain focused on delivering high-quality solar solutions at scale while strengthening our backward integration and integrated manufacturing platform.