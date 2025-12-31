Mphasis Ltd Falls 0.95%

Mphasis Ltd has lost 2.25% over last one month compared to 1.35% gain in BSE Teck index and 0.99% drop in the SENSEX

Mphasis Ltd lost 0.95% today to trade at Rs 2767. The BSE Teck index is down 0.04% to quote at 18562.73. The index is up 1.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd decreased 0.47% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 0.35% on the day. The BSE Teck index went down 4.7 % over last one year compared to the 8.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mphasis Ltd has lost 2.25% over last one month compared to 1.35% gain in BSE Teck index and 0.99% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 81 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16730 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3078.5 on 24 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2025.05 on 07 Apr 2025.