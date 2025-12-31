Jindal Steel Ltd Spurts 3.78%

Jindal Steel Ltd has added 1.11% over last one month compared to 6.72% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.99% drop in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel Ltd rose 3.78% today to trade at Rs 1059.55. The BSE Metal index is up 0.95% to quote at 36607.9. The index is up 6.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd increased 3.34% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 2.73% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 26.71 % over last one year compared to the 8.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel Ltd has added 1.11% over last one month compared to 6.72% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.99% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18645 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22887 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1098.3 on 13 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 723.95 on 31 Jan 2025.