Dynamatic Technologies has reported 93% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.79 crore on a 14.5% increase in net sales to Rs 424.81 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

On the segmental front, Aerospace segment revenue was Rs 202.25 crore (up 17% YoY), Hydraulics segment revenue was Rs 116.04 crore (up 9.4% YoY) and Metallurgy segment revenue was Rs 106.31 crore (up 15.7% YoY).

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 369.70 crore, up 11% YoY. This was due to higher raw material costs (up 22.7% YoY), higher other expenses (up 14.1% YoY) and higher employee expenses (up 4.8% YoY).

As a results, EBITDA improved by 45.9% to Rs 55.11 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 37.78 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin for Q1 FY27 was 13% as against 10.2% in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 26.39 crore, up 72.1% from Rs 15.33 crore in Q1 FY26. Udayant Malhoutra, CEO and managing director, said: "The Aerospace segment continued to be the major contributor to the companys revenue during the quarter supported by execution across key commercial aerospace programs and an improved product mix supported by sheet metal and detail parts ramp up at our wholly owned subsidiary, Dynamatic Manufacturing.

The Airbus A220 doors program made steady progress during the quarter, reflecting the Company's growing capabilities in complex aerostructure manufacturing and reinforcing its position within the global aerospace supply chain. The Hydraulics segment continued to benefit from steady demand across domestic OEMs and industrial customers, with the India business maintaining strong growth momentum. Transfer of business from Swindon to Bangalore is well on its way, enabling a sustainable longer-term business for the company and our customers. The Metallurgy segment remained focused on strengthening its product mix to encash the opportunities in the European automotive market. The business maintained disciplined cost management while advancing its diversification into aerospace, defence and specialised engineering applications."