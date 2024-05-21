Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EaseMyTrip joins ONDC network

EaseMyTrip joins ONDC network

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
EaseMyTrip.com announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to join the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This move positions EaseMyTrip into committing to this transformative initiative by ONDC. The ONDC initiative, launched by the Government of India in 2021, aims to create an open, inclusive, and competitive digital commerce ecosystem. It lowers entry barriers for small businesses and promotes a level playing field in the e-commerce sector.

The LOI was signed at the 'ONDC Startup Mahotsav,' organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), ONDC and Startup India. The ONDC Startup Mahotsav, held on 17 May 2024, at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi, marked a significant milestone in India's digital commerce journey

First Published: May 21 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

