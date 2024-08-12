Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

East Buildtech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Sales rise 1025.00% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of East Buildtech reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1025.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.450.04 1025 OPM %80.00-50.00 -PBDT0.34-0.04 LP PBT0.34-0.04 LP NP0.25-0.03 LP

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

