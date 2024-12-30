Easy Trip Planners gains on opening 24th franchise store in Raipur

Easy Trip Planners (EaseMyTrip) advanced 2.24% to Rs 16.87 after the company has announced the opening of its 24th franchise store, located in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The new store, situated at Roshan Complex on Amlidih Main Road, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, marks an expansion of the companys offline presence under its flagship EaseMyTrip Franchise program.

The Raipur franchise will offer a comprehensive range of travel services, including domestic and international flight bookings, premium hotel accommodations, bespoke holiday packages, and seamless bus and railway bookings. Additionally, travelers can also avail of luxury cruise bookings, visa assistance, and curated corporate travel solutions, all designed to provide a personalized travel experience.

Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, said, Raipur is an emerging travel hub with immense potential. Opening our franchise here allows us to connect with our customers in Chhattisgarh more effectively. This launch is another step towards our goal of bringing bespoke travel services closer to travelers across India.

With a target of establishing 100 franchise stores by FY25, the Raipur franchise reiterates EaseMyTrips commitment to delivering online convenience coupled with offline expertise for an unmatched travel experience.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest-growing, 2nd-largest, and only profitable company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 45.17% to Rs 25.87 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 47.18 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 144.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

