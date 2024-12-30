Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd registered volume of 3.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 79.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4955 shares

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, ITI Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 December 2024.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd registered volume of 3.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 79.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4955 shares. The stock rose 10.48% to Rs.7,025.00. Volumes stood at 3221 shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd registered volume of 59.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.80% to Rs.755.10. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Campus Activewear Ltd clocked volume of 76.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.31% to Rs.319.95. Volumes stood at 25.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd registered volume of 72893 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7008 shares. The stock rose 5.65% to Rs.7,598.80. Volumes stood at 4349 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Financial, Auto, Metal stocks drag Sensex 550 pts down to 78,150; Nifty at 23,650

'Emerging tech to create 1 mn jobs': Here are the salaries you can expect

India's housing market in de-growth phase, pins hopes on upcoming Budget

Year ender 2024: Devastating tragedies that sent shock waves across world

SPPL targets 1 mn TV sales in 2025; expands capacity, global brand licenses

ITI Ltd saw volume of 509.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.19% to Rs.378.05. Volumes stood at 28.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Goodyear India approves the appointment of Arvind Bhandari as CMD

Vakrangee rallies on collaboration with Shriram Life

Board of Goodyear India approves resignation of director

CII calls for cut in excise duty on fuel; reduce personal income tax in Union Budget 2025-26

Vodafone Idea surges on govt's bank guarantee waiver

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story