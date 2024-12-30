Volumes spurt at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd registered volume of 3.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 79.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4955 shares

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, ITI Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 December 2024.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd registered volume of 3.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 79.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4955 shares. The stock rose 10.48% to Rs.7,025.00. Volumes stood at 3221 shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd registered volume of 59.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.80% to Rs.755.10. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Campus Activewear Ltd clocked volume of 76.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.31% to Rs.319.95. Volumes stood at 25.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd registered volume of 72893 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7008 shares. The stock rose 5.65% to Rs.7,598.80. Volumes stood at 4349 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd saw volume of 509.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.19% to Rs.378.05. Volumes stood at 28.79 lakh shares in the last session.

