Easy Trip Planners spurts after board to mull bonus issue

Easy Trip Planners added 1.64% to Rs 33.50 after the company said that its board will meet on Monday, 14 October, 2024 to consider and approve the bonus issue.

The announcement was made during market hours on Wednesday.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest growing, 2nd largest, and only profitable company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 24.8% to Rs 32.48 crore on 23% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 152.60 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.