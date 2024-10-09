NBCC (India) bags construction order from Govt of Odisha

NBCC (India) announced that it has received work order from sports and youth service department, government of Odisha.

The contract includes construction of integrated sports complex, in Dhamnagar Bhadrak at Odisha and the value of the contract is Rs 50 crore.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 39.2% to Rs 104.62 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 75.14 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales increased 10.7% YoY to Rs 2118.68 crore in Q1 FY25.