Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) bags construction order from Govt of Odisha

NBCC (India) bags construction order from Govt of Odisha

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NBCC (India) announced that it has received work order from sports and youth service department, government of Odisha.

The contract includes construction of integrated sports complex, in Dhamnagar Bhadrak at Odisha and the value of the contract is Rs 50 crore.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 39.2% to Rs 104.62 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 75.14 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales increased 10.7% YoY to Rs 2118.68 crore in Q1 FY25.

Shares of NBCC (India) rose 0.74% to Rs 116.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sharp U-turn in benchmarks; Sensex falls 200 pts, Nifty below 25,000

LIVE news: PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 7,600 crore in Maharashtra

This smallcap has surged 18% on heavy volumes; zoomed 112% in 4 months

Explosions rock Beirut as Israel strikes Lebanon on Oct 7 anniv; updates

Joe Root becomes the highest run-getter for England in Test cricket history

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story