Surya Roshni Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Surya Roshni Ltd tumbled 3.89% to Rs 685.65 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 15967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37523 shares in the past one month.

Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup lost 3.44% to Rs 927. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 230 shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra crashed 3.39% to Rs 55.08. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd plummeted 3.24% to Rs 52.57. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd corrected 3.05% to Rs 9.21. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 273.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 710.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

