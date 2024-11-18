Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.050.04-220.00-275.000.05-0.030.05-0.030.05-0.03

