Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 OPM %-220.00-275.00 -PBDT0.05-0.03 LP PBT0.05-0.03 LP NP0.05-0.03 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News