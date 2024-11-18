Atal Realtech standalone net profit rises 417.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 413.00% to Rs 28.42 crore

Net profit of Atal Realtech rose 417.14% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 413.00% to Rs 28.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.28.425.5410.2016.432.580.462.420.441.810.35

