Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atal Realtech standalone net profit rises 417.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Atal Realtech standalone net profit rises 417.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 413.00% to Rs 28.42 crore

Net profit of Atal Realtech rose 417.14% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 413.00% to Rs 28.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales28.425.54 413 OPM %10.2016.43 -PBDT2.580.46 461 PBT2.420.44 450 NP1.810.35 417

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Once operational, water taxis to save time to Navi Mumbai airport: Gadkari

Brokerages reiterate 'Buy' on Hero MotoCorp post Q2 results; stock rises 5%

Latest LIVE: Protester killed in firing during clash with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam

Debt MFs bounce back: Rs 1.57 lakh cr inflows in October, liquid funds lead

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 450 pts lower at 77,100; Nifty at 23,400; IT, Oil, PSB weigh

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story