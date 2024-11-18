Atal Realtech standalone net profit rises 417.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 413.00% to Rs 28.42 croreNet profit of Atal Realtech rose 417.14% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 413.00% to Rs 28.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales28.425.54 413 OPM %10.2016.43 -PBDT2.580.46 461 PBT2.420.44 450 NP1.810.35 417
