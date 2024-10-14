Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

EbixCash Global Services wins contracts worth Rs 25 cr

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Eraaya Lifespaces announced that its Indian subsidiary EbixCash Global Services (ECGS) has successfully secured multi-year contracts with an "Annual Contract Value" of Rs 25 crore (Approx). These contracts encompass Business Operations, Process Management, and Customer Care Services across various sectors, including Healthcare, E-Commerce, Agriculture, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Telecom.

The recently secured contracts by EbixCash Global Services include: h

Telecom Sector: ECGS will be facilitating Tata Tele Business Services, enhancing the Sales & Customer Service operations. h

E-Commerce Sector: Improving the user experience and transaction efficiency for Rozgar.com and leveraging AI Technology for sales and customer service in personalized cosmetic products while teaming up the leader in the DTC E-Commerce space IncNut Lifestyle with the brands Vedix and Skinkraft offering customized ayurvedic hair care and skincare solutions, transforming the beauty and wellness industry through data driven, individualized care. h

Healthcare Sector: Securing contracts with Sahyadri Hospitals, one of Indias leading hospital chains, to optimize patent management and service delivery, along with emergency response operations. h

Automobile Segment: Partnering with a prominent automobile organization to focus on customer lifecycle management

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

