EbixCash Global Services wins contracts worth Rs 25 cr

Eraaya Lifespaces announced that its Indian subsidiary EbixCash Global Services (ECGS) has successfully secured multi-year contracts with an "Annual Contract Value" of Rs 25 crore (Approx). These contracts encompass Business Operations, Process Management, and Customer Care Services across various sectors, including Healthcare, E-Commerce, Agriculture, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Telecom.

The recently secured contracts by EbixCash Global Services include:

Telecom Sector: ECGS will be facilitating Tata Tele Business Services, enhancing the Sales & Customer Service operations.

E-Commerce Sector: Improving the user experience and transaction efficiency for Rozgar.com and leveraging AI Technology for sales and customer service in personalized cosmetic products while teaming up the leader in the DTC E-Commerce space IncNut Lifestyle with the brands Vedix and Skinkraft offering customized ayurvedic hair care and skincare solutions, transforming the beauty and wellness industry through data driven, individualized care.