National Electricity Plan launched for transmitting of 500 GW of Renewable Energy installed capacity by 2030

A National Electricity Plan (Transmission) has been launched by Cabinet Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal. CEA with the aim of transmitting of 500 GW of Renewable Energy installed capacity by the year 2030 and over 600 GW of Renewable Energy installed capacity by the year 2032, prepared the detailed Nation Electricity Plan (Transmission) in consultation with various Stakeholders. The Plan has also taken into consideration the requirement of storage systems viz 47 GW of Battery Energy Storage Systems and 31 GW of Pumped Storage Plants to be developed along with Renewable Energy. Transmission system has also been planned for delivery of power to the Green Hydrogen/Green Ammonia Manufacturing hubs at coastal locations like Mundra, Kandla, Gopalpur, Paradeep, Tuticorin, Vizag, Mangalore etc.

As per the National Electricity Plan, over 1,91,000 ckm of transmission lines and 1270 GVA of transformation capacity is planned to be added during the ten year period from 2022-23 to 2031-32 (at 220 kV and above voltage level). In addition, 33 GW of HVDC bi-pole links are also planned. The inter-regional transmission capacity is planned to increase to 143 GW by the year 2027 and further to 168 GW by the year 2032, from the present level of 119 GW.

The Transmission Plan also covers Cross border interconnections with Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka as well as probable interconnections with Saudi Arabia, UAE etc.The transmission plan highlights new technology options in transmission sector like Hybrid Substations, Monopole Structures, Insulated Cross Arms, Dynamic Line Rating, High Performance Conductors, Upgradation of maximum operating voltage to 1200 kV AC as well as skill development in Transmission Sector.

With several transmission schemes under construction, several transmission schemes under bidding and several other transmission schemes in pipeline, the transmission Plan provides visibility to the investors of the massive investment opportunity of over INR 9,15,000 Crores in Transmission Sector till the year 2032.

