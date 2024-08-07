Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Oil India Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd and Computer Age Management Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 August 2024. Oil India Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd and Computer Age Management Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd soared 13.67% to Rs 71.03 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd surged 7.92% to Rs 616.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd spiked 7.41% to Rs 174. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 7.14% to Rs 328.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd jumped 6.54% to Rs 4140.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59094 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31788 shares in the past one month.

