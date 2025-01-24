EFC posts PAT of Rs 40.47 crore in Q3; EBITDA rises nearly 55% YoY

EFC (I) has reported 91.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.47 crore on a 4.5% rise in revenue to Rs 181.51 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

EBITDA increased by 54.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 96.92 crore during the period under review.

In its rental segment, assets under management (AUM) exceeding 2.6 million square feet across 70 sites, with a seating capacity over 57,000 and an average occupancy rate of 90%. Rental revenue grew to Rs 96.34 crore, a 31% year-on-year increase, with 5,650 seats added during the quarter. EBIT for the vertical increased by 157% year-on-year, underscoring the strong demand for managed workspace solutions.

The Design and Build vertical executed projects totalling over 4 lakh square feet and the total project pipeline stood at Rs 92 crore, with Rs 32 crore completed and Rs 60 crore in progress. The segments revenue increased by 51% and EBIT grew by 27%.

Its furniture division delivered Rs 13.33 crore in revenue from completed projects, with Rs 2.65 crore in progress. The order pipeline remains strong, with Rs 8.57 crore worth of projects slated for completion within 30 days and Rs 14.35 crore within 3060 days. These results demonstrate EK Designs growing impact in the furniture segment.

EFC (I) is an integrated office infrastructure and design company. It has 61+ centres with more than 50,500+ seats under management across seven states. The company caters to 570+ highly reputed corporates both Indian and global names, in terms of offering high-quality working spaces.

The scrip slumped 13.25% to currently trade at Rs 533.05 on the BSE.

