IEX gains after Q3 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 107 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) rose 2.99% to Rs 172.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 16.86% to Rs 107.29 crore on 14.53% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 132.05 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax jumped 14.04% to Rs 139.45 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 122.28 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total income stood at Rs 160.53 crore, registering a growth of 13.67% year on year (YoY) during the quarter.

EBITDA increased by 13.49% YoY to Rs 145.5 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

During Q3 FY25, the companys electricity volumes traded on the IEX platform rose 15.9% YoY to 30.5 billion units (BUs) in Q3 FY25, driven by ample availability of coal, which led to higher liquidity on the exchange platform and softer prices.

The company also reported a 31% YoY increase in renewable energy certificates (RECs) traded on its platform, with 26.52 lakh RECs traded during the quarter.

On the gas market front, the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), a wholly owned subsidiary of IEX, reported a 93% YoY growth in traded volume to 162 lakh million British thermal units (MMBtu) in Q3 FY25. The IGX also reported a 13% YoY growth in profit after tax to Rs 8.3 crore during the quarter.

On the fuel side, there has been ample availability of coal this fiscal. Coal is available at a nominal premium of 10% to 20% under the Shakti B8 auction, and coal inventory today stands for about 19 days.

On the power sector front, electricity consumption in India for Q3 FY25 stood at 393 BU, registering a growth of 3% YoY.

Meanwhile, the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25 and also fixed record date as Friday, 31 January 2025.

Indian Energy Exchange is a power exchange licensed by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) for spot trading in power and electricity and trading of renewal energy certificates (REC) and energy saving certificates (ESCerts).

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

