Infosys Ltd rises for third straight session

Infosys Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1888.3, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 23218.95. The Sensex is at 76588.11, up 0.09%. Infosys Ltd has slipped around 1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43351.75, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1886.65, up 1.06% on the day. Infosys Ltd is up 13.13% in last one year as compared to a 8.74% jump in NIFTY and a 19.83% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 28.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

