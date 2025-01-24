Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tejas Networks slumps on weak QoQ numbers

Tejas Networks slumps on weak QoQ numbers

Image
Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Tejas Networks tumbled 8.55% to Rs 1,003 on weak sequential numbers.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 39.80% to Rs 165.57 crore while net sales declined 5.95% to Rs 2642.24 crore in Q3FY25 over Q2FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) slipped 48.53% to Rs 211.27 crore in Q3FY over Q2FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, Tejas Networks reported a net profit of Rs 165.57 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 44.87 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations soared 371.86% YoY to Rs 2642.24 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023. PBT stood at Rs 211.27 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 48.77 crore in Q3 FY24.

The company's order book at the end of Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 2,681 crore, well below the last five-quarter average of about Rs 7,700 crore.

Meanwhile, Tejas Networks said it appointed Sanjay Malik, a telecom industry veteran and former India country head of Nokia, as its executive vice president and chief strategy and business officer.

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, and defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest (a subsidiary of Tata Sons) being the majority shareholder.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Infosys Ltd rises for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Eicher Motors Ltd soars 1.98%

IEX gains after Q3 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 107 crore

Dr Reddy's Lab Q3 PAT rises 2.4% YoY to Rs 1,413 cr

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story