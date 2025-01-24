Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mphasis Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Mphasis Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 3049.45, up 4.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.89% in last one year as compared to a 8.74% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.83% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3049.45, up 4.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 23218.95. The Sensex is at 76588.11, up 0.09%. Mphasis Ltd has risen around 4.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43351.75, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3076, up 5.02% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is up 20.89% in last one year as compared to a 8.74% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.83% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.25 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eicher Motors Ltd soars 1.98%

IEX gains after Q3 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 107 crore

Dr Reddy's Lab Q3 PAT rises 2.4% YoY to Rs 1,413 cr

Nippon Life PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 295 crore in Q3 FY25

Indus Towers gains on reporting strong Q3 numbers

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story